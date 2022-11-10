Janie and Jack Launch Enchanting “Frozen” Apparel Collection of Kids

You might not be able to send your kids to Arendelle for a visit, but you can let them dress like Anna and Elsa! Fans of Janie and Jack will love the brand’s newest apparel collection inspired by the magic of Disney’s Frozen.

Children’s fashion brand Janie and Jack is bringing more Disney fun to your kid’s wardrobe with their latest stylish launch.

With its dreamy setting and incredible cast of characters, the wildly popular animated film Frozen has driven the imaginations of designers who’ve dreamed up a variety of awesome collections.

Whether you’re searching for one perfect piece or adding all of your favorites to your kids’s wardrobe, you’ll love the high quality materials that are designed to keep up with your child no matter how active they are.

The entire selection is available now on the Janie and Jack website and items are priced between $19.50-$119.

Disney Frozen Sisters Sweater – $64

Disney Frozen Fair Isle Sweater Pant – $52

Disney Frozen Anna Tee – $35

Disney Frozen Shimmer Tulle Skirt – $54

Disney Frozen Shimmer Snowflake Dress – $119

Disney Frozen Toile Dress – $89

Disney Frozen Toile Sweatshirt – $52

Disney Frozen Toile Jogger – $48

Disney Frozen Faux Fur Cape – $109

Disney Frozen Velvet Dress – $109

If you love the selection here, the good news is Janie and Jack have even more adorable Disney styles to choose from!