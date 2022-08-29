Janie and Jack Debut Cute Mickey and Minnie Varsity Collection for Kids

School is back in session and you can help your kids dress for success with a new Mickey and Minnie Mouse apparel collection from Janie and Jack
What’s Happening:
- Fashion Brand Janie and Jack are bringing some mousy fun to their line of children’s apparel and all we can say is “oh boy!”
- Debuting today is the Disney Mickey Mouse Collection with charming loungewear and varsity styles designed for the youngest Disney fans. The collection features:
- Polka dot dresses
- French terry matching sets
- Trendy varsity essentials
- Statement accessories
- PJs available
- The assortment of Mickey & Minnie inspired prints and graphics are perfect for fall and give kids a great way to showcase some of their favorite characters.
- The collection, available in sizes 6-12M to 12 years and prices range from $10.50 to $125.00
- Guests will find all of these fantastic options at JanieandJack.com and in select Janie and Jack stores nationwide.
- Links to ten of our favorite items can be found below.
DISNEY MICKEY MOUSE WOOL BOMBER JACKET
DISNEY MICKEY MOUSE EMBROIDERED TWILL JOGGER
DISNEY MICKEY MOUSE OXFORD SHIRT
DISNEY MICKEY MOUSE STRIPE TEE
DISNEY MICKEY MOUSE STRIPED BEANIE