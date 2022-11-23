Namor and the Black Panther Fight Side-by-Side on Cover of “Black Panther #13”

The King of Wakanda and the King of Atlantis will cross paths again in January’s “Black Panther #13,” but this time, they may actually fight side-by-side.

Writer John Ridley’s run on the title has found T’Challa removed from the Avengers, exiled from Wakanda, and on his own against a threat with deep ties to his past.

“Black Panther #13″ will depict a heated battle between T’Challa and the Avengers, and just when all seems lost, an unexpected ally arrives at the fray to stand at T'Challa's side.

Enter Namor. The most bitter rivalry in Marvel

Check out the cover now and find out if Namor is truly Wakanda’s savior in “Black Panther #13″ on January 11.

