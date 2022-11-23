Namor and the Black Panther Fight Side-by-Side on Cover of “Black Panther #13”

The King of Wakanda and the King of Atlantis will cross paths again in January’s “Black Panther #13,” but this time, they may actually fight side-by-side.
- Writer John Ridley’s run on the title has found T’Challa removed from the Avengers, exiled from Wakanda, and on his own against a threat with deep ties to his past.
- “Black Panther #13″ will depict a heated battle between T’Challa and the Avengers, and just when all seems lost, an unexpected ally arrives at the fray to stand at T'Challa's side.
- Enter Namor. The most bitter rivalry in Marvel Comics reaches a surprising turning point but will T’Challa accept Namor’s help or make him pay for the pain he's inflicted on Wakanda in the past?
- Check out the cover now and find out if Namor is truly Wakanda’s savior in “Black Panther #13″ on January 11.
ICYMI – More Marvel Comics news:
- The real Slim Shady is about to stand up on a limited-edition “Amazing Spider-Man (2022) #1″ variant cover and Marvel shared the first look.
- In Steve Orlando and Sara Pichelli's “Scarlet Witch #1,” Wanda will cross paths with Darcy Lewis, who will be making her Marvel Comics debut.
- “Cosmic Ghost Rider” will return this March in a new series written by Stephanie Phillips in one of her first works for Marvel Comics along with the upcoming “Rogue & Gambit” series and drawn by superstar artist Juann Cabal.