Darcy Lewis Makes Her Marvel Comics Debut in “Scarlet Witch #1” in January

In Steve Orlando and Sara Pichelli's “Scarlet Witch #1,” Wanda will shed the darkness of her past and find redemption by using her powers as she always intended: as a Super Hero. In this new series, Wanda will cross paths with Darcy Lewis, who will be making her Marvel Comics debut.

The new series will see the Scarlet Witch embrace her calling to help others while operating out of a mysterious witchcraft shop that only appears to those who need it most.

Her new adventure begins when a woman comes to her with the tale of a town gone mad – and she'll need all her wits and chaos magic to reckon with this insidious threat.

Beyond her calling to help others, Wanda will find herself dealing not only with her family (biological and otherwise), but also new characters, like Darcy Lewis.

If that name sounds familiar, that's because the character originally debuted in Marvel Studios' Thor, as played by actor Kat Dennings. However, this isn't the same character who appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; this one is rooted firmly in Earth-616, the main Marvel Comics universe.

What's more, Wanda will don a new costume created by artist Russell Dauterman, who drew inspiration from the character's past to forge her new future.

“Scarlet Witch #1″ will be available January 4th.

What they’re saying: