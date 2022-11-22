Eminem “Battles” Spider-Man in New “Amazing Spider-Man #1” Variant Cover

Look. If you had one shot or one opportunity to seize a variant cover of “The Amazing Spider-Man” featuring rap icon Eminem, would you capture it or just let is slip? The real Slim Shady is about to stand up on a limited-edition “Amazing Spider-Man (2022) #1″ variant cover and Marvel shared the first look.

Created by Salvador Larroca in association with hustl., this “Amazing Spider-Man (2022) #1″ variant cover puts Marshall Mathers, AKA Eminem, on stage with the Web-Slinger himself, while a gaggle of Marvel

Only 5,000 print copies were available for purchase today on Eminem.com but are now sold out.

An additional 1,000 limited print run of the spotlight version of the original variant comic cover will be available for purchase on TheHaul.com starting Tuesday, November 29.

Kicking off earlier this year in April, “Amazing Spider-Man (2022) #1″ launched Peter Parker into a new era – by starting him out at rock bottom. The Avengers don’t want him. He’s not on good terms with the Fantastic Four, including his good friend Johnny Storm, AKA the Human Torch. Even his beloved Aunt May doesn’t want to see him.

On the other hand, Spidey’s villains just can’t wait to get their hands on him. Doc Ock is in hot pursuit, while Tombstone has some nefarious plans in the works – and they aren’t the only ones gunning for him. In fact, all his enemies can taste the blood in the water, and that includes Mr. Negative, Madame Masque and so many more.

What they’re saying: