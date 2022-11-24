Kevin Bacon Enjoys the Holidays in Space in New “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” Clip

by
Marvel has shared a new clip from the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special featuring Kevin Bacon enjoying his holiday season in space with Drax and Mantis.

  • The new clip sees Bacon, who plays himself in the new special, aboard a ship with Drax and Mantis, surrounded by Christmas decorations.
  • Bacon explains that he is feeling “really great about all of this,” before Drax kills his holiday spirit.
  • Watch the new clip below:

More on The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special:

  • The premise of the holiday special appears to be the Guardians trying to cheer up Star-Lord, who is still distraught due to being unable to find Gamora after the events of Avengers: Endgame, by bringing him back to Earth for Christmas.
  • It’s also worth noting that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is being labeled as the second Marvel Studios Special Presentation, after Werewolf by Night debuted under that banner just a month ago.
  • The soundtrack from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is available now and you can check out the track list here.
  • The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, November 25th. Check out our review of the special presentation here.
