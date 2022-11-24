Kevin Bacon Enjoys the Holidays in Space in New “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” Clip

Marvel has shared a new clip from the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special featuring Kevin Bacon enjoying his holiday season in space with Drax and Mantis.

The new clip sees Bacon, who plays himself in the new special, aboard a ship with Drax and Mantis, surrounded by Christmas decorations.

Bacon explains that he is feeling “really great about all of this,” before Drax kills his holiday spirit.

Watch the new clip below:

TOMORROW 🎁



In one day, Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special arrives only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/UrgtMlTDSN — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 24, 2022

More on The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special:

