Chris Evans Meets with Mickey Mouse on Sunset Blvd. at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Captain America himself, Chris Evans, recently paid a visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World and met up with Mickey Mouse.
What’s Happening:
- Evans met up with Mickey Mouse on Sunset Blvd. at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 25th, which is currently decorated for the holidays.
- The snow effect in the photo below is a feature that guests can experience at Disney’s Hollywood Studios throughout the holidays.
More Walt Disney World News:
- One of the last remaining stores at EPCOT to reopen following the pandemic closure of 2020 is Germany's Volkskunst Clocks and Crafts Shop, which has now finally reopened just in time for the holidays.
- Rooms in the Trinidad area of Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort have received an update inspired by The Little Mermaid.
- A new mural at the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression celebrates Native American Heritage Month, created by an artist from New Mexico.
