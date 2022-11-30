Chris Evans Meets with Mickey Mouse on Sunset Blvd. at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Captain America himself, Chris Evans, recently paid a visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World and met up with Mickey Mouse.

What’s Happening:

Evans met up with Mickey Mouse on Sunset Blvd. at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 25th, which is currently decorated for the holidays.

The snow effect in the photo below is a feature that guests can experience at Disney’s Hollywood Studios throughout the holidays.

