Chris Evans Meets with Mickey Mouse on Sunset Blvd. at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Captain America himself, Chris Evans, recently paid a visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World and met up with Mickey Mouse.

What’s Happening:

  • Evans met up with Mickey Mouse on Sunset Blvd. at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 25th, which is currently decorated for the holidays.
  • The snow effect in the photo below is a feature that guests can experience at Disney’s Hollywood Studios throughout the holidays.

More Walt Disney World News:

2022 Holiday Season coverage is presented by shopDisney

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning