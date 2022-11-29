Disney Springs Art Walk Debuts New Mural Commemorating Native American Heritage Month

A new mural at the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression at the Walt Disney World Resort celebrates Native American Heritage Month, created by an artist from New Mexico.

What’s Happening:

A vibrant, storied new piece has been painted at the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression. Hailing from New Mexico, Nani Chacon is the newest artist to tell a story with her paint brush, creating a mural where each detail holds meaning.

Inspired by her strong Native American roots and just in time for Native American Heritage Month, Nani created a piece that tells a story of the relationship between landscape and indigenous people of the area, something she finds incredibly important and enjoys showing in her work. She hopes her work conveys the individuality of indigenous peoples’ nations.

Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression features meaningful murals from artists from around the world. On your next visit to the Walt Disney World Resort, be sure to check out these eye-catching pieces located near the Town Center bus loop.

Nani’s vibrant piece is also surrounded by other inspiring murals that are created, and a number of upcoming artists and their additions to the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression will soon be added to the growing collection.

What They’re Saying:

Nani Chacon: “It meant a lot to me to be able to paint a piece for Disney Springs Art Walk. The opportunity has allowed me to express myself, be representative of my region and given me the ability to share my ideas in a public format.”