Photos: Volkskunst Clocks and Crafts Shop Reopens in EPCOT’s Germany Pavilion

One of the last remaining stores at EPCOT to reopen following the pandemic closure of 2020 is Germany's Volkskunst Clocks and Crafts Shop, which has now finally reopened just in time for the holidays.
What’s Happening:
- You’ll find quite a bit of Snow White and Seven Dwarfs merchandise, as that story is German in origin.
- Teddy Bears from famed German company Steiff are available to purchase.
- Typically this wall would be full of different cuckoo clocks, however today at least, there were only two up there, with the area roped off.
- Germany’s Kidcot Fun Stop can be found inside Volkskunst Clocks and Crafts Shop.
- And of course, plenty of holiday merchandise can be found within the store, which is also decorated for the season.
