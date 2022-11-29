Disney on Broadway Concert Line-Up Announced for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts returns on January 13th to celebrate visual, culinary, and performing arts. As we get closer to the beginning of the festival, Disney has shared the full lineup for the Disney on Broadway Concert Series.

What’s Happening:

Three times each evening you’ll be able to witness some of Broadway’s biggest stars performing songs from more than 25 years of award-winning Disney on Broadway stage productions.

Here’s the full lineup of show-stopping performers you’ll see at the festival this year: Jan. 13, 15, 16, 19, 20 – Kara Lindsay ( Newsies ) & Kevin Massey ( Tarzan ) Jan. 14, 17, 18, 21, 22 – Arielle Jacobs ( Aladdin ) & Adam Jacobs ( Aladdin ) Jan. 23, 25, 26, 29, 30, Feb. 2, 3 – Patti Murin ( Frozen ) & Robert Creighton ( Frozen ) Jan. 24, 27, 28, 31, Feb. 1, 4, 5 – Mandy Gonzalez ( AIDA ) & L. Steven Taylor ( The Lion King ) Feb. 7, 10, 11, 14, 15, 18, 19 – Kissy Simmons ( The Lion King ) & Josh Strickland ( Tarzan ) Feb. 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 16, 17 – Ashley Brown ( Mary Poppins ) & Michael James Scott ( Aladdin ) Feb. 20 – Special, extended finale performance featuring Brown, Scott, Simmons & Strickland

Disney on Broadway Dining Packages will be on sale December 13th at ArtfulEPCOT.com

Running from January 13th through February 20th, 2023, the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts