3 Disneyland Resort Specific MagicBand+ Designs Have Popped Up on shopDisney

It’s been just over a month since MagicBand+ made its Disneyland debut and guests who’ve been anxious to purchase a MagicBand+ design for their next Disney vacation can now do so on shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

MagicBand+ has finally come to Disneyland Resort

While the Disneyland-specific MagicBand+ designs have been available since launch

Guests will find a total of three DLR patterns on shopDisney with two identical designs to Walt Disney World but featuring classic Disneyland artwork and “Magic Key” (DLR annual pass) wording.

The other design is the black and gold Fireworks pattern that features the signature “D” icon in the center of the band.

As guests already know, the trendy tech band brings new interactive offerings ( Batuu Bounty Hunters World of Color

Each MagicBand+ comes with a rechargeable battery and charging cable and offers a variety of exciting features such as: Customizable full-spectrum color-changing lights Interaction with select nighttime spectaculars at Disney Parks Haptic vibrations Gesture recognition Tappable icon used for experiences Smartphone (Bluetooth) pairing



Guests can find the new assortment of MagicBand+styles now on shopDisney

Links to the individual MagicBands can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney Parks

Start getting excited for your next Disneyland vacation! Bring home these cool (as in color) blue bands celebrating the legacy of Disneyland, park attractions, and the joy of being a Magic Key holder. There’s also a classy “Fireworks” design featuring a favorite Walt Disney quote. ($44.99 each)

Disneyland Marquee MagicBand+

Disneyland Magic Key Holder MagicBand+

Disneyland Castle Fireworks MagicBand+

More MagicBand+:

If you’re hoping to acquire even more fun MB+ styles for your collection, shopDisney has two exclusive holiday designs themed to Spider-Man and Star Wars’ Ewoks and Droids. Both are priced at $54.99

Marvel Holiday MagicBand+

Star Wars Holiday MagicBand+

Good to Know:

All types of MagicBand or card will allow guests to:

Enter theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort (valid Park admission and reservation required)

Check in at Lightning Lane entrances (separate valid Lightning Lane entry required)

Link Disney PhotoPass photos to your Disney account.

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disneyland Resort travel planning