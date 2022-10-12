MagicBand+ to Officially Launch at Disneyland Resort October 26, Early Access Begins October 19

After debuting at Walt Disney World earlier this year, MagicBand+ will officially be coming to the Disneyland Resort later this month, marking the first time any MagicBand technology has been employed at the resort.

. Ahead of that, Cast Members, Disney Vacation Club Members, and Magic Keyholders will be able to begin utilizing the new feature one week earlier on October 19th.

Starting on October 19th, select merchandise locations around the Disneyland Resort will have MagicBand+ available for purchase to those eligible guests when they present a valid company-issued ID, Disney Vacation Club membership or Magic Key pass.

Those early retail locations include: Disneyland: Starcade Disney California Adventure: Super Store Featuring Avengers Campus Downtown Disney district: Building adjacent to Star Wars Trading Post

More locations around the Resort will offer MagicBand+ upon the official launch.

Starting October 26th, MagicBand+ will be available at the following locations: Downtown Disney District: World of Disney Disney’s Pin Traders Disneyland: Emporium Pioneer Mercantile Tomorrow Landing (reopening October 26) Disney California Adventure: Elias & Co. Trolley Treats Oswald’s Seaside Souvenirs Hotels of the Disneyland Resort: Disney’s Fantasia Shop Mickey in Paradise Acorns Gifts & Goods

At launch, the Resort will offer 18 MagicBand+ designs, including various colors and Disneyland Resort-specific styles.

Additionally, a Magic Key-exclusive style will be offered that includes a unique light-up sequence. This band will be offered for a $10 discount to Magic Keyholders in addition to any applicable discounts.

While MagicBand technology has been employed for quite some time at Walt Disney World Resort, the debut of MagicBand+ will be the first of its kind on the west coast.

About MagicBand+:

Last year, it was revealed that a new technology called MagicBand+ would be making its way to Walt Disney World and, for the first time, the Disneyland Resort.

When MagicBand+ debuts at Disneyland Resort, guests will find a number of similar functionalities to what’s available at Walt Disney World.

First, guests will be able to link tickets to their MagicBand+ and use them for entry as well as to redeem their Lightning Lane reservations and link PhotoPass photos.

Additionally, these bands will “glow with the show,” syncing up with some of the resort’s popular nighttime spectaculars. Currently, this means Fantasmic! and World of Color.

Disney also promises surprises and “magical touches” for MagicBand+, with an example including entertainment at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.

The interactive game Batuu Bounty Hunters will also be coming to Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

However, at this time, a tap-to-pay feature — such as one that Walt Disney World Resort hotel guests have been able to set up — will not be available.

In some good news for cross-country fans, MagicBand+s purchased can be used at both the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts.

That said, only MagicBand+ will be supported at the Disneyland Resort, meaning that past models such as MagicBand 2 and earlier will not work.

MagicBand+ items are currently sold at select Walt Disney World locations as well as on shopDisney