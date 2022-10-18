First Look at MagicBand+ In Action at the Disneyland Resort – Including “World of Color” Light Synchronization

MagicBand+ makes its official debut at the Disneyland Resort on October 26th, and we got an early look at the technology in action at the Happiest Place on Earth. The Walt Disney World Resort implemented MagicBands nearly a decade ago and the latest upgrade, MagicBand+, launched in Orlando this past July. What sets MagicBand+ apart from earlier iterations is the arrival of additional features, including interactive elements like haptic sensations and synchronized lighting. Linked to the official Disneyland mobile app, the launch of MagicBand+ at Disneyland also means that Guests can conveniently tap their band to enter theme parks and access Lightning Lanes (separate Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lane purchase required).

Having already experienced MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World, where the bands currently synchronize to nighttime spectaculars Enchantment and Harmonious, I was most eager to see how the technology will be implemented in Disneyland’s nighttime offerings. As part of Disney's Magic Backstage program, a select group of Cast Members had the opportunity to be the first to experience World of Color while wearing a MagicBand+. You can see for yourself how excited everyone was to experience the show with the added entertainment value of synchronized lights on their wrists.

Cast Members were the first to see MagicBand+ interact with World of Color pic.twitter.com/jon9yDmHSA — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) October 18, 2022

While surrounded by Cast Members, who were gleefully watching the bands light up in synchronization with the show, it was hard not to get excited about this latest offering, which will also engage with Fantasmic!, seasonal holiday nighttime spectaculars, and the new shows coming in January for Disney100.

When MagicBand+ launches at the Disneyland Resort, it will also support the Batuu Bounty Hunters game in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Disney promises that there will be "surprise and delight" moments when Guests experience attractions or entertainment offerings throughout their visit.

"There is only one Batuu" so no matter if you event through Disneyland or Walt Disney World the experience will be consistent #MagicBand pic.twitter.com/DwguepwmmH — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) October 18, 2022

During a media briefing, representatives from the MagicBand+ team made it clear that the offerings available at launch are just the beginning. As the bands can receive software updates via Bluetooth, they expect to launch new experiences that are both designed specifically for MagicBand+, similar to Batuu Bounty Hunters, as well as enhance new offerings that come to the park. One potential additional element is even hinted at on the box, which indicates that the bands "work with Alexa." I can only assume this means the bands will work with the "Hey Disney" digital assistant that was announced last year. There are currently no plans for a gesture-responsive experience like the Walt Disney World Fab 50 Quest.

Will Disney follow through on the promise to continue to expand the offerings of MagicBand+? The company has a long history of launching interactive products with varying lengths of ongoing support. Magical Moments pins, Pal Mickey, and Glow with the Show products all promised to enhance the experience by bringing an interactive element to your day at the park, all of which had relatively short lifespans at the parks. Will MagicBand+ be a game changer that has the staying power alluded to by its predecessors? Perhaps, as MagicBand+ is being supported in a bigger way than previous attempts. And if the MagicBand+ team's enthusiasm is any indication, they are in this for the long haul, continuing to imagine new ways for the technology to be integrated into the park experience. I, for one, can’t wait to see what they dream up next.

MagicBand+ Things to Know:

MagicBand+ will work at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, regardless of where it was purchased.

MagicBand and MagicBand2 will not be supported at Disneyland.

As "there is only one Batuu," you can continue progressing through the Bounty Hunter Guild as you visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge both Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios .

There are 5 Disneyland Resort exclusive MagicBand+ bands, including a Magic Key version that will initially be offered at a $10 discount.

MagicBand+ will officially launch on October 26th, but Cast Members, DVC members, and Magic Key Holders will be able to purchase the bands at select locations on October 19th.

Guests can use their MagicBand+ to enter the park and redeem eligible Lightning Lane access. Unlike at Walt Disney World, Guests will not be able to open their hotel room door nor charge to the room at launch.

Where to Purchase MagicBand+ During the Preview Period:

Where to Purchase MagicBand+ at the Disneyland Resort on October 26th:

Downtown Disney : World of Disney, Disney’s Pin Traders

Disneyland Park: Emporium, Pioneer Mercantile, Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure: Elias & Co., Trolley Treats, Oswald’s, Seaside Souvenirs

Hotels: Disney’s Fantasia Shop, Mickey in Paradise, Acorns Gifts & Goods