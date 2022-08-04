Video: Disney’s Enchantment Fireworks Finale with MagicBand+

One of the more interesting elements of the newly released MagicBand+ wearable devices is how the lights on the band sync up to various nighttime entertainment at the Walt Disney World Resort. In our new video below, see how the new MagicBand+ interacts with the finale of the Disney Enchantment fireworks at the Magic Kingdom.

About MagicBand+

MagicBand+ launched on July 27th at Walt Disney World, and will be coming to the Disneyland Resort

At Walt Disney World, MagicBand+ can do everything a MagicBand can do and more from entering theme parks with a tap and connecting guests’ Disney PhotoPass memories, to unlocking Disney Resort hotel rooms and more.

MagicBand+ also has great new features, including color-changing lights, haptic vibrations and gesture recognition plus it pairs to a smartphone using the My Disney Experience app.

Guests can pick the perfect band from more than 25 designs and enjoy several new experiences available at launch. 17 of those designs are already available to purchase on shopDisney

Prices for the new bands will start at $34.99.