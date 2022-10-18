A select group of Disneyland cast members were able to preview how MagicBand+ interacted with World of Color at Disney California Adventure. This experience was shared in the stories on Instagram by Disneyland Ambassadors.
What’s Happening:
- Select Disneyland cast members had an opportunity to preview the MagicBand+ interactions with World of Color at Disney California Adventure.
- In the video clips, you can see MagicBand+ changing colors during the show.
- Disney has confirmed that MagicBand+ will also be able to interact with the seasonal World of Color-Season of Light holiday show.
- MagicBand+ will be launching at Disneyland Resort on October 26th, but annual passholders, cast members, and DVC members will be able to purchase them starting tomorrow, October 19th.
- Check out the video below.