A select group of Disneyland cast members were able to preview how MagicBand+ interacted with World of Color at Disney California Adventure. This experience was shared in the stories on Instagram by Disneyland Ambassadors.

In the video clips, you can see MagicBand+ changing colors during the show.

Disney has confirmed that MagicBand+ will also be able to interact with the seasonal World of Color-Season of Light holiday show.

MagicBand+ will be launching at Disneyland Resort on October 26th, but annual passholders, cast members, and DVC members will be able to purchase them starting tomorrow, October 19th.

