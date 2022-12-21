Searchlight Pictures Moves Taika Waititi’s “Next Goal Wins” to September 22nd, 2023

According to Deadline, Searchlight Pictures have pushed back the release of Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi’s next film, Next Goal Wins, to September 22nd, 2023.

Originally set to be released on April 21st, 2023, Searchlight Pictures has moved Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins to September 22nd.

to September 22nd. Next Goal Wins follows the infamously terrible American Samoa soccer team, known for a brutal 2001 FIFA match they lost 31-0.

follows the infamously terrible American Samoa soccer team, known for a brutal 2001 FIFA match they lost 31-0. Michael Fassbender stars with Elisabeth Moss, Will Arnett, and Rhys Darby.

Waititi, who took an Oscar for Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit , co-wrote the film with Iain Morris.

, co-wrote the film with Iain Morris. Deadline suspects that the film will premiere at TIFF, as Jojo Rabbit also debuted at the film festival, winning the top prize: the People’s Choice Award.

