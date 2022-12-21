Searchlight Pictures Moves Taika Waititi’s “Next Goal Wins” to September 22nd, 2023

According to Deadline, Searchlight Pictures have pushed back the release of Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi’s next film, Next Goal Wins, to September 22nd, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- Originally set to be released on April 21st, 2023, Searchlight Pictures has moved Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins to September 22nd.
- Next Goal Wins follows the infamously terrible American Samoa soccer team, known for a brutal 2001 FIFA match they lost 31-0.
- Michael Fassbender stars with Elisabeth Moss, Will Arnett, and Rhys Darby.
- Waititi, who took an Oscar for Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, co-wrote the film with Iain Morris.
- Deadline suspects that the film will premiere at TIFF, as Jojo Rabbit also debuted at the film festival, winning the top prize: the People’s Choice Award.
