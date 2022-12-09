Taylor Swift to Write and Direct Feature Film for Searchlight Pictures

Swifties, rejoice! According to Deadline, Taylor Swift will be making her feature directorial debut on a self-written film, set to be produced by Searchlight Pictures.
What’s Happening:
- The acclaimed singer, songwriter and director has written an original script, which will be produced by the studio.
- Additional details will be announced at a later date.
- This is not Swift’s first project on a Disney platform, as in 2020, she released the self-directed Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions documentary concert film on Disney+.
- Swift recently made history at the 2022 VMA Awards as the only solo artist ever to be honored with two Best Direction awards for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film and “The Man.”
What They’re Saying:
- Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said: “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”
More Disney Movie News:
- Ahead of the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, Disney will be showing the original Avatar across its various networks and streaming platforms.
- The Weeknd will contribute the song "Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" to the soundtrack of Avatar: The Way of Water.
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has responded to rumors about the future of the franchise and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s potential role in it.