“Avatar” Airing on ABC, FX and Freeform Ahead of Sequel’s Theatrical Release

Ahead of the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, Disney will be showing the original Avatar across its various networks and streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of Disney’s highly anticipated return to Pandora in Avatar: The Way of Water, The Walt Disney Company will offer viewers several opportunities to experience its innovative predecessor, Avatar, throughout the month of December across its unparalleled distribution platforms including ABC FX Freeform

Where to Watch:

ABC Sunday, Dec. 11, 7:00-10:30 p.m. EST/PST

FX Thursday, Dec. 15, 8:00-11:30 p.m. EST/PST Sunday, Dec. 18, 8:00-11:30 p.m. EST/PST

Freeform Monday, Dec. 26, 7:30-11:00 p.m. EST/PST

Avatar is also available to stream on Disney+

About Avatar:

Avatar takes us to the amazing world of Pandora, where a man embarks on an epic journey of adventure and love, ultimately fighting to save the unique place he has learned to call home. James Cameron, the Oscar-winning director of Titanic, delivers an immersive cinematic experience, where revolutionary technology meets engaging characters in a timeless, emotional story.

About Avatar: The Way of Water

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Rabisi and Kate Winslet.

stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Rabisi and Kate Winslet. Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters on December 16th.