Today it was announced via a new trailer that The Weeknd will release Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength) from the Avatar: The Way of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on December 15, 2022.

What's Happening:

Announced via a new trailer released today The Weeknd will release Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength) from the Avatar: The Way of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Hollywood Records) on December 15, 2022 at 12pm PT.

from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Hollywood Records) on December 15, 2022 at 12pm PT. Written by The Weeknd and Produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen, the track speaks to the epic scope, breathtaking action, and thrilling drama of the film itself.

The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will also feature an original score from GRAMMY Award-winning composer Simon Franglen.

You can pre-save and pre-add by clicking here

About Avatar: The Way of Water: