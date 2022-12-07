Today it was announced via a new trailer that The Weeknd will release Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength) from the Avatar: The Way of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on December 15, 2022.
- Announced via a new trailer released today The Weeknd will release Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength) from the Avatar: The Way of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Hollywood Records) on December 15, 2022 at 12pm PT.
- Written by The Weeknd and Produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen, the track speaks to the epic scope, breathtaking action, and thrilling drama of the film itself.
- The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will also feature an original score from GRAMMY Award-winning composer Simon Franglen.
About Avatar: The Way of Water:
- Jake Sully and Ney'tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora.
- When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.