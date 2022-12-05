“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Director James Mangold Responds to Rumors About the Future of the Franchise

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has responded to rumors about the future of the franchise and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s potential role in it, according to Variety.
- Rumors have been circulating for some time now regarding the idea that Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who will star in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opposite Harrison Ford, would be taking over the iconic mantle of Indy after the upcoming film.
- Director James Mangold has responded to those rumors on his Twitter account, saying:
- “One more time. No one is ‘taking over’ or replacing Indy or donning his hat, nor is he being ‘erased’ through some contrivance. And he never was, not in any cut or script — but trolls will troll — that’s how they get their clicks.”
- Waller-Bridge is starring as Helena, the goddaughter of Harrison Ford’s iconic adventurer, in the upcoming film.
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters June 30, 2023.
About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:
- As recently revealed, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will find the titular hero in 1969, living against the backdrop of the space race – but the American effort to beat the Russians to the moon brings with it some uncomfortable truths for Indy.
- Mads Mikkelson will play the villanious Voller, partly inspired by real-life Nazi-turned-NASA-engineer Wernher von Braun.
- It’s a story that blends fact, fiction, fedoras and fascists – including a major action set-piece set at the Apollo 11 ticker tape parade in New York, thrown to celebrate the astronauts on August 13th, 1969 (as seen in the trailer).
- The legendary John Williams recently debuted “Helena’s Theme” from the upcoming film in a live performance at the Hollywood Bowl.
- Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel join Spielberg as producers on the film, while James Mangold is directing.
- Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold co-wrote the script.
- The project was first announced back in 2016, originally expected to hit theaters in 2019. At the time, it was being written by David Koepp, who wrote the screenplay for Jurassic Park and the previous Indiana Jones film, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
- Along with the return of Harrison Ford to the iconic role, the cast also includes:
- Antonio Banderas
- Mads Mikkelsen
- Boyd Holbrook
- Shaunette Renée Wilson