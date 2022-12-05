“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Director James Mangold Responds to Rumors About the Future of the Franchise

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has responded to rumors about the future of the franchise and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s potential role in it, according to Variety.

Rumors have been circulating for some time now regarding the idea that Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who will star in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opposite Harrison Ford, would be taking over the iconic mantle of Indy after the upcoming film.

Director James Mangold has responded to those rumors on his Twitter "One more time. No one is 'taking over' or replacing Indy or donning his hat, nor is he being 'erased' through some contrivance. And he never was, not in any cut or script — but trolls will troll — that's how they get their clicks."

Waller-Bridge is starring as Helena, the goddaughter of Harrison Ford’s iconic adventurer, in the upcoming film.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters June 30, 2023.

About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: