FX Releases Official Teaser for Upcoming Docuseries “Dear Mama”

FX has released the official teaser for their upcoming docuseries Dear Mama, focusing on the story of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur.
What’s Happening:
- From award-winning director Allen Hughes (The Defiant Ones) comes FX’s Dear Mama, a deeply personal five-part series that defies the conventions of traditional documentary storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur. Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of the U.S. from a time of revolutionary fervor to Hip Hop culture’s most ostentatious decade.
- Dear Mama, a new docuseries will premiere this spring on FX, and will also be available to stream on Hulu.
- Check out the official teaser for Dear Mama below:
