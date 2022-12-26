New Teaser Trailer Released for “Doctor Who” 60th Anniversary Specials Featuring David Tennant

As a Christmas present for Doctor Who fans everywhere, the first full-length teaser trailer for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials was unveiled yesterday.

What’s Happening:

Doctor Who will celebrate its 60th anniversary in November 2023, and to celebrate, fan favorites David Tennant and Catherine Tate are returning for three specials as the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble, respectively.

will celebrate its 60th anniversary in November 2023, and to celebrate, fan favorites David Tennant and Catherine Tate are returning for three specials as the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble, respectively. These three specials will be the first to stream internationally on Disney+ new deal recently made with the BBC Doctor Who in the U.K.

in the U.K. For Christmas Day, the first full length teaser trailer for the specials was released, giving us quite a few hints and previews at what’s to come.

The lines heard from the Doctor and Donna in the trailer recall back to her story arc in Series 4 of the show, where at the end her mind was wiped after she went through a Human/Time Lord meta-crisis.

The Doctor also states that he “doesn’t know who he is anymore,” after he mysteriously regenerated into an old face at the end of the previous episode, “The Power of the Doctor.”

The trailer gives confirmation that Jacqueline King and Karl Collins return to reprise their roles as Sylvia Noble and Shaun Temple, Donna’s mother and husband, respectively.

Actress Ruth Madeley also joins the cast as a new character, Shirley Anne Bingham.

The trailer gives us a couple of new looks at Neil Patrick Harris as the villain of the story. He is heavily rumored to be playing some version of the Celestial Toymaker

Two creatures appear in the trailer as well, who both originally appeared in Doctor Who comic strips from the 1970s. They are the Wrarth Warriors and the incredibly named Beep the Meep.

The trailer ends with the same surprise appearance from the Fifthteenth Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, that was featured in the previously released short teaser.

