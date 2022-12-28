Dr. John Sinclair Honored for Conducting 1,000 Performances of EPCOT’s Candlelight Processional

Shout for joy! Dr. John Sinclair has been honored for conducting 1,000 shows of the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

EPCOT Cast Members honored Orlando director Dr. John Sinclair with a “Mousecar” for his achievement conducting 1,000 shows of the Candlelight Processional.

For 26 years and counting, Dr. Sinclair has led the 50-piece orchestra and mass choir of cast and guests with passion and artistry.

During the Candlelight Processional, a celebrity narrator tells the story of Christmas, recounting the biblical tale of a savior born in Bethlehem. Woven into the production are stirring songs of hope and joy performed by the orchestra and massed choir.

