Dr. John Sinclair Honored for Conducting 1,000 Performances of EPCOT’s Candlelight Processional

Shout for joy! Dr. John Sinclair has been honored for conducting 1,000 shows of the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- EPCOT Cast Members honored Orlando director Dr. John Sinclair with a “Mousecar” for his achievement conducting 1,000 shows of the Candlelight Processional.
- For 26 years and counting, Dr. Sinclair has led the 50-piece orchestra and mass choir of cast and guests with passion and artistry.
- During the Candlelight Processional, a celebrity narrator tells the story of Christmas, recounting the biblical tale of a savior born in Bethlehem. Woven into the production are stirring songs of hope and joy performed by the orchestra and massed choir.
Watch EPCOT Candlelight Processional with Gloria Estefan | December 14th, 2022:
More Walt Disney World News:
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will undergo a lengthy refurbishment beginning in February 2023.
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn has a new chic spot to grab coffee, as the new Carousel Coffee opened today, December 28th.
- Christmas has come and gone, and Walt Disney World is getting ready to ring in 2023 with some delicious treats at hotels across the Resort. Take a look at what you can find in the latest Foodie Guide.
2022 Holiday Season coverage is presented by shopDisney
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning