Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Closing for Lengthy Refurbishment in February 2023

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will undergo a lengthy refurbishment beginning in February 2023.

Announced today on DisneyWorld.com

This rocktastic attraction will resume its super-stretch limo rides in summer 2023.

No changes have been announced, or even rumored, but it’s interesting to wonder if Disney might finally update the very 1990s attraction.

Rock ‘n Roller Coaster at Walt Disney Studios Paris was recently transformed into Avengers Assemble: Flight Force Marvel Walt Disney World

