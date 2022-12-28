Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Closing for Lengthy Refurbishment in February 2023

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will undergo a lengthy refurbishment beginning in February 2023.

  • Announced today on DisneyWorld.com, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will be closed for a lengthy refurbishment beginning February 20th, 2023.
  • This rocktastic attraction will resume its super-stretch limo rides in summer 2023.
  • No changes have been announced, or even rumored, but it’s interesting to wonder if Disney might finally update the very 1990s attraction.
  • Rock ‘n Roller Coaster at Walt Disney Studios Paris was recently transformed into Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, but the pre-existing agreement between Universal and Marvel will prevent anything like that from happening at Walt Disney World.

