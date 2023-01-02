Goldfish Crackers Get a Limited Edition Disney100 Makeover

As we enter into 2023, Disney100 is set to launch, celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. You’ll be seeing the Disney100 logo all over the place, sometimes on things as unexpected as a package of Goldfish…
What’s Happening:
- As shared by CandyHunting on Instagram, a limited edition Disney100 branded package of Goldfish is heading to store shelves.
- The silver packaging features the Disney100 logo alongside images of Elsa, Minnie Mouse, Dory, Woody and Donald Duck.
- In addition to regular goldfish-shaped crackers, there are also crackers shaped like Woody, Donald and Minnie.
More Disney100 News:
- The official launch of the Disney100 website, originally set for January 1st, seems to have been delayed.
- Beast Kingdom has introduced four iconic characters that have been turned into large figures reaching more than 3-feet tall as part of the platinum edition MasterCraft series.
- In celebration of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, all new and renewing D23 Gold Members will receive a special Mickey Mouse “Leader of the Club” Milestone Statue designed by artist James Fauntleroy.