Goldfish Crackers Get a Limited Edition Disney100 Makeover

As we enter into 2023, Disney100 is set to launch, celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. You’ll be seeing the Disney100 logo all over the place, sometimes on things as unexpected as a package of Goldfish…

What’s Happening:

As shared by CandyHunting

The silver packaging features the Disney100 logo alongside images of Elsa, Minnie Mouse, Dory, Woody and Donald Duck.

In addition to regular goldfish-shaped crackers, there are also crackers shaped like Woody, Donald and Minnie.

More Disney100 News: