Disneyland Paris to Celebrate Polka Dot Day on January 22nd

Disneyland Paris will be celebrating Minnie Mouse with Polka Dot Day on January 22nd.

What’s Happening:

Every January 22nd, Disney fans across the globe come together to celebrate the style of the iconic character, Minnie Mouse, and 2023 is no exception.

Walt Disney Studios Park guests will be able to catch Minnie in a brand new, limited-time performance.

If you’re looking to meet with Minnie one-on-one, then take advantage of a special Meet and Greet opportunity in front of a brand-new backdrop.

And enjoy an exclusive PhotoPass Magic Shot, special treats and other surprises created for that day only.

Anyone can celebrate Polka Dot Day, so be sure to show off your inner Minnie Mouse all day long.

