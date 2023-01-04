Disneyland Paris to Celebrate Polka Dot Day on January 22nd

Disneyland Paris will be celebrating Minnie Mouse with Polka Dot Day on January 22nd.

What’s Happening:

  • Every January 22nd, Disney fans across the globe come together to celebrate the style of the iconic character, Minnie Mouse, and 2023 is no exception.
  • Walt Disney Studios Park guests will be able to catch Minnie in a brand new, limited-time performance.
  • If you’re looking to meet with Minnie one-on-one, then take advantage of a special Meet and Greet opportunity in front of a brand-new backdrop.
  • And enjoy an exclusive PhotoPass Magic Shot, special treats and other surprises created for that day only.
  • Anyone can celebrate Polka Dot Day, so be sure to show off your inner Minnie Mouse all day long.

