“Hey Disney!” Voice Assistant Being Shown Off at Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything new about “Hey Disney!” – Amazon and Disney’s voice assistant that will combine Alexa’s smarts with Disney’s library of character voices and original recordings. According to TechCrunch, Amazon is showing off the device at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, and some new details have been revealed.

What’s Happening:

Hey Disney will work with MagicBand+, which will react with lights and haptics as players answer trivia questions from the device. The band will also light up and buzz when an alarm or timer the guest sets goes off.

Disney and Amazon will make the Disney Magical Companion available to U.S. customers for purchase later this year, but does not have a launch time at this time.

Amazon is seeing the launch of Hey Disney as an experiment of sorts, getting users to use Alexa for more than just simple tasks after shopping via Alexa didn’t really take off.

What They’re Saying:

Aaron Rubenson, the vice president of Alexa, said in a statement released during CES: “Disney is the master storyteller, and its stories are so powerful for so many people. Now people can keep talking to a character, they can continue with the storyline when they go back to their room at the end of the day, or when they go home after the vacation is over. It’s just gratifying to imagine that we’re a part of literally bringing that magic home.”