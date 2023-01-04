Hulu Shares First Look Images from “History of the World, Part II”

Hulu has shared some first look images from their original comedy series History of the World, Part II, the sequel to Mel Brooks' History of the World, Part I.

What’s Happening:

After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal 1981 Mel Brooks film, History of the World, Part I , with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history.

, with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history. When the show was first announced in October 2021, creator Mel Brooks said: “I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!”

The series stars Mel Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz.

Mel Brooks is a writer and executive producer on the series along with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, Kevin Salter, David Greenbaum and Christie Smith. History of the World, Part II is a production of Searchlight Television and 20th Television.

is a production of Searchlight Television and 20th Television. History of the World, Part II will premiere this Spring, only on Hulu.

