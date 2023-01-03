20th Century Studios Reveals First Look at “Boston Strangler” – Coming to Hulu on March 17th

20th Century Studios has revealed some first look images from and the release date for their upcoming film, Boston Strangler.

What’s Happening:

Experience the thrilling true story of two reporters who led the charge to unravel one of the most infamous serial murder cases of all time with the Boston Strangler .

. Directed and written by Matt Ruskin, the film follows Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders of the 1960s. As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era. Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth.

The film also stars: Alessandro Nivola ( Amsterdam ) David Dastmalchian ( Dune ) Morgan Spector ( Homeland ) Bill Camp ( Joker ) Chris Cooper ( Adaptation )

Producers include Ridley Scott ( The Martian ), Kevin J. Walsh ( House of Gucci ), Michael Pruss ( American Woman ), Josey McNamara ( Promising Young Woman ) and Tom Ackerley ( I, Tonya ). Michael Fottrell ( The Fate of the Furious ) and Sam Roston served as executive producers.

), Kevin J. Walsh ( ), Michael Pruss ( ), Josey McNamara ( ) and Tom Ackerley ( ). Michael Fottrell ( ) and Sam Roston served as executive producers. Boston Strangler will debut exclusively on Hulu

To coincide with the film’s release, ABC Deadline

The podcast delves into the backstories and tragic fate of the victims linked to the Boston Strangler case and explores why these half-century-old killings remain the subject of so much fascination.