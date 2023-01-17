Universal Orlando Confirms New Location for Tribute Store, Plus Cursed Coconut Club Mardi Gras Overlay

Today, Universal Orlando revealed details for this year’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval event. Within the announcement was the confirmation of a new location for the Tribute Store and a new overlay for the Red Coconut Club in CityWalk.
What’s Happening:
- Rumored for the last few months, the ever-popular Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida will be moving locations, beginning with Universal’s Mardi Gras.
- Previously located in the New York section of the park, next to Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride, the Tribute Store will now be located in Hollywood.
- The Tribute Store will be found in the former homes of the Williams of Hollywood Prop Store, The Darkroom and the old UOAP Lounge.
- This year’s Mardi Gras Tribute Store invites guests to an international jazz celebration that leads to the traditional alleyways of New Orleans and ultimately into a speakeasy where the Mardi Gras celebration continues.
- Within the new store, guests can shop a new selection of Mardi Gras merchandise that ranges from apparel to accessories and collectibles such as keychains, pins, themed glasses and even some personalized options – allowing them to take a piece of Florida’s Biggest Party home with them.
- Guests can also devour tasty treats inspired by this year’s celebration within the new retail location.
- Meanwhile, it was also announced that the Red Coconut Club in CityWalk will transform for the Mardi Gras season into the Cursed Coconut Club.
- This follows the popular overlays of the club for Halloween and Christmas.
- More details and dates of operation for the Cursed Coconut Club will be shared soon.
- The arrival of the Cursed Coconut Club has been teased in an updated window display inside Universal Studios Florida, spotted by Twitter user Universally Addicted:
- Check out our complete tour of last year’s Mardi Gras Tribute Store, which celebrated over 25 years of Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando.
- Also, check out the full event details for this year’s Mardi Gras event, which runs February 4th through April 16th, 2023.
