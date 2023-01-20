Disney Updates Theatrical Release Calendar with 21 New Untitled Films

Disney is showing their commitment to the theatrical business by updating their release calendar through 2026 with multiple new untitled films.

What’s Happening:

  • Twitter user @TheEricGoldman shared Disney’s updated release calendar, which includes 21 new, currently untitled movies.
  • At this time, there’s nothing new for Marvel, but we do have a mix of "Untitled Disney, "Untitled Disney Animation," and "Untiled Pixar" films beginning in December 2023 and going through November 2026.
  • Most of the new additions to the calendar are for 2025 and 2026.
  • With such a large amount of films added to their theatrical release calendar, Disney is showing their commitment to the theatrical business, of course alongside their streaming services.

