Disney Reportedly In Negotiations To Secure A Director For TRON Sequel

The long-awaited next entry in the TRON series is coming closer to fruition with Disney reportedly in talks to get a director attached, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Disney is reportedly moving on bringing the long awaited third entry in the TRON series to the screen sooner than later, with the company in early negotiations to get Joachim Ronning as a director, with Jared Leto attached.

Back in 2017, the studio announced a new TRON film with Leto attached.

