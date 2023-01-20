Film Adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Boogeyman” Moving from Hulu to Theatrical Release

20th Century Studios is moving their film adaptation of the Stephen King story The Boogeyman from a Hulu release to a theatrical debut, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- The move occurs after the movie, directed by Rob Savage and produced by 21 Laps, had a surprisingly strong test screening in December that made studio executives and producers reconsider their release strategy.
- Apparently, the film was also shown to original author Stephen King in December, who gave it and the new plans his blessing.
- The horror thriller will now open in theaters on June 2nd.
- This move follows similar theatrical success with horror films in the past year, including 20th Century’s Barbarian and Searchlight Pictures’ The Menu.
- The Boogeyman follows a 16-year old and her younger sister, still reeling from the death of their mother, who are targeted by a supernatural boogeyman after their father, a psychologist, has an encounter with a desperate patient in their house.
- The horror-thriller stars:
- Chris Messina (Sharp Objects)
- Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets)
- Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird Box)
- David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad)
- Marin Ireland (The Last Man)
- Madison Hu (Voyagers)
- The film is produced by 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen, with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) and Emily Morris serving as executive producers.