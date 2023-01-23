Joseph Patel Signs Overall Deal with Disney’s Onyx Collective

Disney’s Onyx Collective has signed a multi-year overall deal with Academy Award, BAFTA and Independent Spirit Award-winning filmmaker Joseph Patel (Summer of Soul).
What’s Happening:
- Under the terms of the agreement, Patel will produce, write and direct new projects through his production company, Dub Version, for Onyx Collective.
- Joseph Patel is an Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker working as a producer, director and writer. He recently produced the feature Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. The film won the 2021 Oscar for Best Documentary Film, as well as multiple other awards (BAFTA, Peabody, GRAMMY, Independent Spirit, PGA, Critics Choice, and Sundance’s Grand Jury and Audience Awards).
- Patel began his career as a music and culture journalist based in California. He later produced and directed television, short films and digital content for MTV, Vice Media, The Fader and Vevo.
- Patel will next be a producer of an upcoming documentary on Sly and the Family Stone with Questlove.
- Joseph Patel is repped by Kate Hurwitz at Cinetic Media, and Marc Simon, Alex Threadgold and Daniel Spencer at Fox Rothschild LLP.
More Onyx Collective News:
- Announced at the Sundance Film Festival, Disney’s Onyx Collective is currently developing Sheba, a one-hour scripted drama series from Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media.
- The Onyx Collective also picked up two documentaries from the Sundance Film Festival – Questlove’s untitled Sly Stone documentary and Anthem, a reflection on “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
- The Onyx Collective will release Kerry Washington’s UnPrisoned on March 10th on Hulu and also announced series pickups for Black Twitter and 1266.