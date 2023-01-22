Onyx Collective Developing “Sheba” Drama Series for Hulu

Announced at the Sundance Film Festival, Disney’s Onyx Collective is currently developing Sheba, a one-hour scripted drama series from Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media.

Co-created by Chantelle Wells ( Yellowjackets ) and Azie Tesfai ( Supergirl ) and to be written by Wells, Proximity Media will executive produce via their overall deal with Onyx Collective, along with Wells, Tesfai and Proximity Media’s Ryan Coogler, Kalia King, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler.

Sheba explores the rise to power of the first queen on the continent of Africa as she seeks to unite the nation we now know as Ethiopia, making it one of the richest, most formidable kingdoms in the world. Inspired by true events, we follow Makeda into a world of danger, deceit and political intrigue as she is forced to step into a role that no one, including her, ever imagined as the Queen of Sheba.

As with most projects from the Onyx Collective, the series will stream on Hulu

