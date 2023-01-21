Onyx Collective Lands Questlove’s Untitled Sly Stone Doc

Onyx Collective, whose projects stream on Hulu, has landed two ne documentaries including Questlove’s untitled Sly Stone documentary, according to Deadline.

Questlove will direct the upcoming Sly Stone doc, which will follow musician Sylvester Stewart, who was frontman of Sly and the Family Stone and known for pioneering funk music.

The documentary will tell the story behind the rise, reign and fadeout of the influential artist.

It will be produced by MRC, Network Entertainment, Sylvester Stewart, Two One Five Entertainment, Stardust Films and ID8 Multimedia in association with Sony Music Entertainment.

Derik Murray and Joseph Patel, who also inked an overall deal with Onyx, will be on to produce.

Executive producers include Stone, Questlove, Brian Gersh, Shawn Gee, Zarah Zohlman, Common, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, Ron Weisner and Paul Gertz.

Onyx Collective also landed Anthem , another doc which follows composer Kris Bowers and music producer Dahi as they take on a musical journey across the U.S. experimenting to reimagine the National Anthem.

comes from Proximity Media, which has an overall deal with Onyx. Peter Nicks will direct and produce, alongside Ryan Coogler, Kris Bowers, Sean Havey and Chris L. Jenkins.

R.J. Cutler, Elise Pearlstein, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian will executive produce.