Onyx Collective Lands Questlove’s Untitled Sly Stone Doc

Onyx Collective, whose projects stream on Hulu, has landed two ne documentaries including Questlove’s untitled Sly Stone documentary, according to Deadline.
- Questlove will direct the upcoming Sly Stone doc, which will follow musician Sylvester Stewart, who was frontman of Sly and the Family Stone and known for pioneering funk music.
- The documentary will tell the story behind the rise, reign and fadeout of the influential artist.
- It will be produced by MRC, Network Entertainment, Sylvester Stewart, Two One Five Entertainment, Stardust Films and ID8 Multimedia in association with Sony Music Entertainment.
- Derik Murray and Joseph Patel, who also inked an overall deal with Onyx, will be on to produce.
- Executive producers include Stone, Questlove, Brian Gersh, Shawn Gee, Zarah Zohlman, Common, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, Ron Weisner and Paul Gertz.
- Onyx Collective also landed Anthem, another doc which follows composer Kris Bowers and music producer Dahi as they take on a musical journey across the U.S. experimenting to reimagine the National Anthem.
- Anthem comes from Proximity Media, which has an overall deal with Onyx.
- Peter Nicks will direct and produce, alongside Ryan Coogler, Kris Bowers, Sean Havey and Chris L. Jenkins.
- R.J. Cutler, Elise Pearlstein, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian will executive produce.