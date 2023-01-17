Meryl Streep Joins the Cast of “Only Murders in the Building” as Season 3 Filming Begins

As filming begins on the third season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, it has been announced that esteemed actress Meryl Streep has joined the cast.
What’s Happening:
- The news of Streep’s casting in the third season of Only Murders in the Building came from a tweet shared by series star and co-creator Steve Martin.
- The photo (seen above) features Streep and Martin alongside fellow co-stars Paul Rudd, Selena Gomez and Martin Short.
- Additionally, a humorous video confirming the casting was shared by the official Only Murders in the Building Twitter account:
- No information about Streep’s role in the series has been revealed at this time.
- The show’s second season, which wrapped up in August 2022, ended with a one-year time jump and introduced Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy, a stage co-star of Charles’ (Steve Martin). We won’t spoil what happens in those moments, but if you want to know, check out Alex’s recap of the episode (or just go watch the show – it’s great!).
- In addition to Streep and Rudd, former Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has also joined the cast of the third season.
About Only Murders in the Building:
- Only Murders in the Building is an American mystery-comedy television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.
- The ten-episode first season premiered on Hulu in August 2021.
- The plot follows three strangers played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, with a shared interest in a true crime podcast.
- The series has received critical acclaim for its comedic approach to crime fiction, as well as the performances and chemistry among the lead performers.
