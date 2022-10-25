Former “Grey’s Anatomy” Star Jesse Williams Joins Cast of “Only Murders in the Building”

Former Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has joined the cast of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, according to Deadline.
- Williams will joining the cast of the upcoming third season of the hit Hulu Original series in a recurring role.
- The Grey’s Anatomy alum will play a documentarian who expresses interest in the latest case being worked on by Mabel Mora, Charles Haden-Savage and Oliver Putnam – played by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, respectively.
- Williams played Dr. Jackson Avery for 12 seasons in ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and has appeared in films like The Cabin in the Woods and other series like Little Fires Everywhere.
- In addition to his acting and producing career, Williams is a partner and board member of Scholly, the number one scholarship app in the world.
- Williams joins a star-studded cast that already added Paul Rudd with its season two finale.
About Only Murders in the Building:
- Only Murders in the Building is an American mystery-comedy television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.
- The ten-episode first season premiered on Hulu in August 2021.
- The plot follows three strangers played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, with a shared interest in a true crime podcast.
- The series has received critical acclaim for its comedic approach to crime fiction, as well as the performances and chemistry among the lead performers.