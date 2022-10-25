Former “Grey’s Anatomy” Star Jesse Williams Joins Cast of “Only Murders in the Building”

Former Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has joined the cast of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, according to Deadline.

Williams will joining the cast of the upcoming third season of the hit Hulu Original series in a recurring role.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum will play a documentarian who expresses interest in the latest case being worked on by Mabel Mora, Charles Haden-Savage and Oliver Putnam – played by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, respectively.

and has appeared in films like and other series like . In addition to his acting and producing career, Williams is a partner and board member of Scholly, the number one scholarship app in the world.

Williams joins a star-studded cast that already added Paul Rudd

