Hulu/Onyx Collective Announce Release Date for “UnPrisoned” – Announces “Black Twitter” and “1266”

Disney’s Onyx Collective revealed the release date for UnPrisoned starring Kerry Washington while unveiling two new shows in production.

What’s Happening:

Kerry Washington executive produces and stars in UnPrisoned , a dramedy from Onyx Collective that will premiere on March 10th on Hulu

, a dramedy from Onyx Collective that will premiere on March 10th on The news was shared at Hulu’s day of presentations at the TCA UnPrisoned and the docu-series The 1619 Project

and the docu-series Additionally, the Onyx Collective announced straight-to-series orders for a docu-series called Black Twitter (working title), based on WIRED ’s article series “A People’s History of Black Twitter,” and a scripted comedy called 1266 (working title) starring Gabourey Sidibe.

(working title), based on ’s article series “A People’s History of Black Twitter,” and a scripted comedy called (working title) starring Gabourey Sidibe. More information on each project can be found below.

Onyx Collective shows stream exclusively on Hulu.

About The 1619 Project:

The highly anticipated six-part limited docu-series The 1619 Project , an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine, is set to premiere the first two episodes exclusively on Hulu on Jan. 26, with two episodes releasing weekly on Hulu subsequently, as previously announced.

, an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine, is set to premiere the first two episodes exclusively on Hulu on Jan. 26, with two episodes releasing weekly on Hulu subsequently, as previously announced. In keeping with the original project, the series seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative. The episodes ― “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear” and “Justice” ― are adapted from essays from The New York Times No. 1 bestselling “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” and examine how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life.

No. 1 bestselling “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” and examine how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life. The series, hosted by Nikole Hannah-Jones, is a Lionsgate Production in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times. It was executive produced by Nikole Hannah-Jones; Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams; Caitlin Roper, an editor of “The 1619 Project” and The New York Times’ executive producer for film and television; Kathleen Lingo, The New York Times’ editorial director for film and television; and Oprah Winfrey. Peabody Award-winning executive producer Shoshana Guy served as the showrunner.

About UnPrisoned:

Original dramedy UnPrisoned , executive produced and starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, is set to premiere March 10 on Hulu, with all episodes streaming at once.

, executive produced and starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, is set to premiere March 10 on Hulu, with all episodes streaming at once. From creator Tracy McMillan, the eight-episode series is produced by ABC Disney+

Inspired by McMillan’s life, UnPrisoned is a half-hour dramedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

is a half-hour dramedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. The series is executive produced by Tracy McMillan, Yvette Lee Bowser, who also serves as showrunner, Kerry Washington alongside Pilar Savone through their Simpson Street production company, and Delroy Lindo. Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden also executive produce.

About 1266:

Onyx Collective announced the pilot pickup of 1266 (working title), a scripted comedy from 20th Television.

(working title), a scripted comedy from 20th Television. The pilot is executive produced by Thembi Banks ( YOUNG.WILD.FREE, Only Murders in the Building Pose ), Gabourey Sidibe ( Precious, American Horror Story grown-ish

), Gabourey Sidibe ( Gabby Brixton’s (Gabourey Sidibe) life is aimless ― she’s living with her mom and making half-hearted attempts to become a singer/model and overnight millionaire. When she’s fired from her job … yet again … she stumbles upon the gig of a lifetime ― phone sex! What initially seems like a quick way to make money turns into a life-changing experience when she meets the women who become her chosen family and learns how powerful, profitable and prolific her voice can be. The series is inspired by the true-life story of Academy Award nominee Gabourey Sidibe.

About Black Twitter: