Hulu/Onyx Collective Announce Release Date for “UnPrisoned” – Announces “Black Twitter” and “1266”

Disney’s Onyx Collective revealed the release date for UnPrisoned starring Kerry Washington while unveiling two new shows in production.
What’s Happening:
- Kerry Washington executive produces and stars in UnPrisoned, a dramedy from Onyx Collective that will premiere on March 10th on Hulu.
- The news was shared at Hulu’s day of presentations at the TCA Winter Press Tour, which included a panel for UnPrisoned and the docu-series The 1619 Project, which premieres January 26th.
- Additionally, the Onyx Collective announced straight-to-series orders for a docu-series called Black Twitter (working title), based on WIRED’s article series “A People’s History of Black Twitter,” and a scripted comedy called 1266 (working title) starring Gabourey Sidibe.
- More information on each project can be found below.
- Onyx Collective shows stream exclusively on Hulu.
About The 1619 Project:
- The highly anticipated six-part limited docu-series The 1619 Project, an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine, is set to premiere the first two episodes exclusively on Hulu on Jan. 26, with two episodes releasing weekly on Hulu subsequently, as previously announced.
- In keeping with the original project, the series seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative. The episodes ― “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear” and “Justice” ― are adapted from essays from The New York Times No. 1 bestselling “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” and examine how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life.
- The series, hosted by Nikole Hannah-Jones, is a Lionsgate Production in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times. It was executive produced by Nikole Hannah-Jones; Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams; Caitlin Roper, an editor of “The 1619 Project” and The New York Times’ executive producer for film and television; Kathleen Lingo, The New York Times’ editorial director for film and television; and Oprah Winfrey. Peabody Award-winning executive producer Shoshana Guy served as the showrunner.
About UnPrisoned:
- Original dramedy UnPrisoned, executive produced and starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, is set to premiere March 10 on Hulu, with all episodes streaming at once.
- From creator Tracy McMillan, the eight-episode series is produced by ABC Signature and will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.
- Inspired by McMillan’s life, UnPrisoned is a half-hour dramedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.
- The series is executive produced by Tracy McMillan, Yvette Lee Bowser, who also serves as showrunner, Kerry Washington alongside Pilar Savone through their Simpson Street production company, and Delroy Lindo. Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden also executive produce.
About 1266:
- Onyx Collective announced the pilot pickup of 1266 (working title), a scripted comedy from 20th Television.
- The pilot is executive produced by Thembi Banks (YOUNG.WILD.FREE, Only Murders in the Building), Steven Canals (Pose), Gabourey Sidibe (Precious, American Horror Story) and Julie Bean (grown-ish), with Jill Kaplan to serve as a non-writing executive producer. Banks and Bean will be co-showrunners. Story by Sidibe and Banks, with Banks writing the teleplay and directing the pilot.
- Gabby Brixton’s (Gabourey Sidibe) life is aimless ― she’s living with her mom and making half-hearted attempts to become a singer/model and overnight millionaire. When she’s fired from her job … yet again … she stumbles upon the gig of a lifetime ― phone sex! What initially seems like a quick way to make money turns into a life-changing experience when she meets the women who become her chosen family and learns how powerful, profitable and prolific her voice can be. The series is inspired by the true-life story of Academy Award nominee Gabourey Sidibe.
About Black Twitter:
- Onyx Collective announced the straight-to-series greenlight for the three-part docu-series Black Twitter (working title) from A Penny for Your Thoughts, WIRED Studios and Culture House.
- Prentice Penny is directing the series, marking the first project with Onyx Collective via his overall deal under the banner of his company, A Penny for Your Thoughts.
- Based on Jason Parham’s WIRED article “A People’s History of Black Twitter,” this three-part series charts the rise, the movements, the voices and the memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life.
- Executive producers:
- Prentice Penny (A Penny For Your Thoughts)
- Chris Pollack (A Penny For Your Thoughts)
- Alex Soler (A Penny For Your Thoughts)
- Sarah Amos (WIRED Studios)
- Helen Estabrook (WIRED Studios)
- Agnes Chu (WIRED Studios)
- Andrew Whitney (WIRED Studios)
- Raeshem Nijhon (Culture House)
- Carri Twigg (Culture House)
- Nicole Galovski (Culture House)
- Joie Jacoby, executive producer and showrunner (Culture House)
- Director: Prentice Penny (A Penny For Your Thoughts)
- Producer: Jason Parham (WIRED Studios)