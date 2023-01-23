Construction Walls and Changes Across Magic Kingdom In Wake Of Splash Mountain Closure

Many Disney Parks fans are surprised to see how quickly all things Splash Mountain are disappearing after the iconic Magic Kingdom attraction closed its doors for good last night.

What’s Happening:

After over 30 years in operation, Splash Mountain closed their doors permanently at Walt Disney World

Announced in 2020, the iconic Disney Parks attraction is closing at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland The Princess and the Frog , that will open at both resorts in late 2024.

, that will open at both resorts in late 2024. Today, not even 24 hours after the last log floated over the edge of Chickapin Hill, Magic Kingdom guests are noticing big changes.

Aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad

The brief change to the Walt Disney World Railroad spiel as you approach Splash now that it is closed. pic.twitter.com/MdswXvPj2y — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) January 23, 2023

Over at the Liberty Square Riverboat

The Liberty Square Riverboat just has a moment of silence as we pass Splash. #SplashMountain pic.twitter.com/zCClzjUIeg — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) January 23, 2023

Around the mountain proper, construction walls have already been built around the exterior of the attraction, blocking the work that is already underway from view. The entire outdoor queue that was once home to singing and chirping birdhouses is also already walled up.

Notably, the walls feature a logo for the Southern Dome Salt Company. Back in December, Imagineers acknowledged the concerns of many fans of how a mountain would fit into New Orleans (the setting of The Princess and the Frog), an extremely flat city. New Orleans does not have mountains, but it does have salt domes, and Tiana has purchased one of these salt domes and is using it as the base for Tiana’s Foods, a key component to the story of the new attraction.

Guests visiting the park have also noticed that Splash Mountain is already missing from the park’s paper guidemaps Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open at the Magic Kingdom in Late 2024.