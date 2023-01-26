McDonald’s Teases Another Walt Disney World Happy Meal Toy Collection

McDonald’s and Walt Disney World appear to be partnering once again on a series of Happy Meal Toys that are being teased on the official Happy Meal website.

What’s Happening:

McDonald’s is teasing a new series of Happy Meal toys featuring “Mickey and Friends” under the Walt Disney World banner.

The official tease, which can be found on the official website, suggests a possible park-based series of toys featuring, obviously, Mickey and Friends, but gives no other indication of what the toys are at this time.

There also is not an official timeline for when the toys will appear at McDonald’s locations, only revealing that they are “coming soon.”

This isn’t the first collaboration that features park-based Happy Meal toys. Recently, with the launch of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway favorite characters in different ride vehicles

Also, as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney World Resort, McDonald’s Happy Meals were the place to find a 50 piece collection of characters