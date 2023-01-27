Rob Huebel Joins Cast of “Goosebumps” Series for Disney+

Rob Huebel is the latest to join the cast of the upcoming Goosebumps series planned for Disney+, according to Variety.

Heubel is said to be joining the cast of Goosebumps in a recurring guest star role.

in a recurring guest star role. He is set tp play Colin, the father of Margot, who is described as “a well-intentioned high school guidance counselor who is about to discover the world is a lot bigger and scarier than he ever imagined.”

The series follows “a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.”

Heubel joins a cast that already includes: Ana Yi Puig Miles McKenna Will Price Justin Long Zack Morris Isa Briones Rachel Harris

Huebel has previously earned an Emmy award nomination for his work on Adult Swim’s Children’s Hospital and has been in series like The Goldbergs and The League and has done voice work for Bob’s Burgers.

More about Goosebumps:

Goosebumps will be created by Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman, who will also executive produce the series.

Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions, Erin O’Malley, Kevin Murphy, and Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman of Scholastic Entertainment are also executive producing.

Writers include Julia Ruchman, James Eagan, and Nick Adams.

Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce the Disney Branded Television series.

A Goosebumps series for Disney+ marks the second live action adaptation of the books, with the first being a notable Fox series that ran for four seasons between 1996 and 1998 with 74 episodes, though that series was an anthology series, with each episode being based on a different Goosebumps title.