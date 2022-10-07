Justin Long and More Join Cast of Disney+ “Goosebumps” Series

Disney has found some of the cast for their upcoming Goosebumps series coming to Disney+. Justin Long, Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, and Will Price have joined the cast of the new series, according to Variety.
- Long is set tp portray Nathan Bratt, who is said to be “the new schoolteacher who develops a terrifying connection to a decades-old supernatural murder.”
- Long adds a familiar face to the new show, having starred in films like Dodgeball, Jeepers Creepers, Live Free or Die Hard and Galaxy Quest.
- On the television side, he has appeared in series like New Girl, Mom and Netflix’s F is for Family.
- Long is joined by Ana Yi Puig, who will play Isabella, who is described as “smart and naturally shy with an overwhelming sense of responsibility.”
- Puig is known for her role in the Netflix film Senior Year and she also recently wrapped filming for the 2022 Disney Television Discovers Showcase.
- McKenna joins them as James, “the class clown who loves the spotlight and hails from one of the wealthiest families in Port Lawrence.”
- He is known for his roles in features like Nocturne and Good Girls Get High as well as his recurring role in Hulu’s All Night.
- And finally, Price will play Jeff, “the rebellious skateboarder who is grappling with the untimely death of his daredevil father.”
- Price’s recent television credits include The Equalizer and The Endgame and he is also set to appear in Apple’s The Mosquito Coast.
About Goosebumps:
- The new Disney+ series is based on the beloved book series from R.L. Stine and was originally announced back in February.
- The official logline for the series reads:
- “The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.”
- According to Disney Branded Television, the new series is influenced by five of the most popular books from the series.
- The series is is created and executive produced by Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman.
- Kevin Murphy also serves as an executive producer and showrunner.
- Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions, Erin O’Malley, and Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman of Scholastic Entertainment are also executive producing.
- Julia Ruchman, James Eagan, and Nick Adams will serve as co-executive producers and writers.
- Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce the series.