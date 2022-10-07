Justin Long and More Join Cast of Disney+ “Goosebumps” Series

Disney has found some of the cast for their upcoming Goosebumps series coming to Disney+. Justin Long, Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, and Will Price have joined the cast of the new series, according to Variety.

Long is set tp portray Nathan Bratt, who is said to be “the new schoolteacher who develops a terrifying connection to a decades-old supernatural murder.”

Long adds a familiar face to the new show, having starred in films like Dodgeball, Jeepers Creepers , Live Free or Die Hard and Galaxy Quest .

On the television side, he has appeared in series like New Girl, Mom and Netflix's F is for Family.

Long is joined by Ana Yi Puig, who will play Isabella, who is described as "smart and naturally shy with an overwhelming sense of responsibility."

Puig is known for her role in the Netflix film Senior Year and she also recently wrapped filming for the 2022 Disney Television Discovers Showcase.

McKenna joins them as James, "the class clown who loves the spotlight and hails from one of the wealthiest families in Port Lawrence."

He is known for his roles in features like Nocturne and Good Girls Get High as well as his recurring role in Hulu All Night.

And finally, Price will play Jeff, "the rebellious skateboarder who is grappling with the untimely death of his daredevil father."

Price’s recent television credits include The Equalizer and The Endgame and he is also set to appear in Apple’s The Mosquito Coast.

