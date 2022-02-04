New “Goosebumps” Series Officially Ordered by Disney+

A brand new version of the classic children’s book series Goosebumps, by legendary author R.L. Stine is heading to Disney+, as reported by Variety.

What’s Happening:

The new series version of the beloved R.L. Stine books was first reported as being in the works in April 2020, and now Disney+ has officially given the show a 10-episode order.

The series will follow a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together – thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other – in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.

Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman serve as writers and executive producers on the show, with Stoller executive producing via Stoller Global Solutions. Letterman will also direct the first episode. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions, and Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman of Scholastic Entertainment are also executive producing. Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce. Original Film and Stoller Global Solutions are currently under TV overall deals with Sony.

This new version of Goosebumps follows the 1990s TV series and the 2015 film starring Jack Black.

However, this is not the first R.L. Stine project at Disney+, as they previously released Just Beyond, an eight-episode series based on the graphic novel series of the same name.

, an eight-episode series based on the graphic novel series of the same name. Published by Scholastic, Goosebumps is one of the best-selling book series of all time. More than 400 million English-language copies of the books are now in print, plus international editions in 32 languages. There are now more than 200 Goosebumps books in total, including the main book series as well as various spinoffs and related book series.