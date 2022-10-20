According to Variety, Rachael Harris will be joining the cast of the live-action Disney+ series Goosebumps.
What's Happening:
- Rachael Harris has been added as a series regular to the Disney+ series Goosebumps.
- The series is said to be a teen horror comedy to follow "a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together–thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other–in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process."
- Harris will be starring as Nora, "Jeff’s (Price) mother and an unassuming waitress at a local café that dabbles in sorcery."
Rachael Harris Also Appeared In:
- The Hangover
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Best in Show
- A Mighty Wind
- Friends
- Frasier
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- New Girl
- Modern Family
- The Office
- Lucifer
- Suits
Cast:
- Ana Yi Puig
- Miles McKenna
- Will Price
- Justin Long
- Zack Morris
- Isa Briones
