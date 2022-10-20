According to Variety, Rachael Harris will be joining the cast of the live-action Disney+ series Goosebumps.

What's Happening:

Rachael Harris has been added as a series regular to the Disney+ series Goosebumps .

. The series is said to be a teen horror comedy to follow "a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together–thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other–in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process."

Harris will be starring as Nora, "Jeff’s (Price) mother and an unassuming waitress at a local café that dabbles in sorcery."

Rachael Harris Also Appeared In:

The Hangover

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Best in Show

A Mighty Wind

Friends

Frasier

Curb Your Enthusiasm

New Girl

Modern Family

The Office

Lucifer

Suits

Cast:

Ana Yi Puig

Miles McKenna

Will Price

Justin Long

Zack Morris

Isa Briones