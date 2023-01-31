“Imagineering in Progress” at Former Steakhouse 55 Restaurant at the Disneyland Hotel

Steakhouse 55 closed at the Disneyland Hotel at the beginning of the pandemic closure, and never reopened to guests. Activity has been sparse at the former restaurant ever since, but new signage out front could mean something new is finally on the way.

What’s Happening:

Curtains now cover the entrance to the former restaurant and bar, while a sign says “Imagineering in Progress.”

When the Disneyland Hotel reopened in July 2021 following a closure of over a year, Steakhouse 55 was permanently closed.

Disneyland’s statement at the time said: “At this time, there are no plans to reopen Steakhouse 55 at the Disneyland Hotel. We are exploring options for this location and will update you when we have news to share.”

Of course, the 55 in Steakhouse 55 referenced the year that Disneyland first opened, 1955. The steakhouse itself opened in 1983 under the name Granville’s Steak House, named after hotel co-owner Bonita Granville, whose name also graced one of the hotel’s three towers (now the Frontier Tower).

Steakhouse 55, which officially opened on November 27th, 2006, offered an upscale old Hollywood experience, decorated with black and white photos of stars from Hollywood’s golden era, including Walt Disney.

At this time, Disneyland has made no confirmation of any new venue replacing Steakhouse 55.

