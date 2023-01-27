New Platinum Character Tickets Come to Disneyland for Disney100 Celebration

With the debut of a new celebration comes brand-new tickets at the Disneyland Resort. Guests entering Disneyland or Disney California Adventure will now receive platinum Disney100 tickets.
What’s Happening:
- These new platinum Disney100 ticket designs feature Mickey, Daisy, Donald, and likely other characters, in their new costumes for the celebration.
- We only had the chance to see these three designs today, but there are likely a few other designs as well.
More Disneyland News:
- The debut of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland coincides with the kick-off to the park’s Disney100 celebration.
- Last night, ahead of today’s official premiere, Cast and invited media guests were able to preview the new nighttime spectacular Wondrous Journeys.
- Similarly, one night beforehand, a preview of World of Color – ONE was also held.
- Elsewhere, Sleeping Beauty Castle and the rest of the resort have been decked out in purple and platinum for the celebration.
- Finally, for much more from Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway including ride video, a queue tour, and more, you can check out our attraction tag.
