New Platinum Character Tickets Come to Disneyland for Disney100 Celebration

With the debut of a new celebration comes brand-new tickets at the Disneyland Resort. Guests entering Disneyland or Disney California Adventure will now receive platinum Disney100 tickets.

What’s Happening:

  • These new platinum Disney100 ticket designs feature Mickey, Daisy, Donald, and likely other characters, in their new costumes for the celebration.
  • We only had the chance to see these three designs today, but there are likely a few other designs as well.

