New Platinum Character Tickets Come to Disneyland for Disney100 Celebration

With the debut of a new celebration comes brand-new tickets at the Disneyland Resort. Guests entering Disneyland or Disney California Adventure will now receive platinum Disney100 tickets.

What’s Happening:

These new platinum Disney100 ticket designs feature Mickey, Daisy, Donald, and likely other characters, in their new costumes for the celebration.

We only had the chance to see these three designs today, but there are likely a few other designs as well.

