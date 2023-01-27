Special Disney100 PhotoPass Opportunities Available Now at Disneyland

With the Disney100 celebration now officially underway at Disneyland Resort, guests can commemorate their visit with some special Disney PhotoPass opportunities.
- It all started with a Mouse and Disneyland guests can commemorate their visit with this Mickey-focused Disney PhotoPass lens.
- In fact, Disney PhotoPass promises new Magic Shots, photo ops, and Disney PhotoPass Lenses throughout the celebration and shared a look at another in the tweet seen below.
- Be sure to check back for more Disney PhotoPass opportunities throughout the year.
- The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary this year, and beginning January 27th, the Disneyland Resort will commemorate the milestone with new experiences, entertainment and more throughout 2023.
- Disney100 will celebrate incredible storytellers and creators, along with the fans and families who’ve brought Disney into their hearts, as they together spark the magic and wonder of Disney. This celebration honors the journey we’ve been on and the memories we’ve created together, and it will bring new experiences with beloved characters along with heartwarming new stories.
- Along with the new Disney Gallery Exhibit, guests at the Disneyland Resort can enjoy new shows like World of Color – ONE, Wondrous Journeys, and the new Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway when the celebration kicks off on January 27th.
