Photos / Video: Universal’s Mardi Gras Offers Traditional New Orleans Dishes Alongside International Fare

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras is back and better than ever, with a variety of cuisine inspired by diverse flavors from around the world. Let’s take a look at some of the interesting items available at this year’s event.

Items from around the world can be sampled during Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval. Some of the international items on display for us included a Shrimp Ceviche Tostada, Mofongo, and Okonomiyaki.

Of course, it couldn’t be Mardi Gras without some true New Orleans classics, such as Beignets and a Fried Green Tomato Po Boy. For a full list of food and beverage items available at the event, click here.

In the video below, Chef Robert Martinez Jr., Executive Sous Chef, Research & Development of Universal Orlando Resort gives us a tour of some of the amazing food at this year's Mardi Gras:

Universal’s Mardi Gras continues through April 16th at the Universal Orlando Resort.