Universal Studios Hollywood to Livestream Super Nintendo World Grand Opening Celebration on Wednesday, February 15th

We are less than a week away from the grand opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, and the park has announced a livestream taking place a couple of days earlier on Wednesday, February 15th.

Super Nintendo World officially opens this Friday, February 17th at Universal Studios Hollywood.

However, the Grand Opening Celebration will take place two days earlier on Wednesday, February 15th.

Join us next week for a special livestream! You won't want to miss this! 🤩 https://t.co/H5qNIPXKYx pic.twitter.com/1TbUWShbbV — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) February 10, 2023

