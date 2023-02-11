Universal Studios Hollywood to Livestream Super Nintendo World Grand Opening Celebration on Wednesday, February 15th

We are less than a week away from the grand opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, and the park has announced a livestream taking place a couple of days earlier on Wednesday, February 15th.
What’s Happening:
- Super Nintendo World officially opens this Friday, February 17th at Universal Studios Hollywood.
- However, the Grand Opening Celebration will take place two days earlier on Wednesday, February 15th.
- Through their Facebook page, Universal Studios Hollywood will livestream the celebration on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.
More Super Nintendo World:
- Our own Mike Celestino was able to attend the first day of technical rehearsals for Super Nintendo World, and shared a large collection of photos and videos from throughout the new land.
- What would a new themed land be without food? Explore the Toadstool Cafe and its menu, the only restaurant within Super Nintendo World.
- Tour the 1-UP Factory, which serves as the area’s main gift shop, as well as the exit gift shop for Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.
- If you’re looking to visit Super Nintendo World this summer, you may want to partake in a paid early entry service that will get you into the new land one hour early.